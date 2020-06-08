Domains.co.za (Wayne)
Domains.co.za representative
Company Rep
- Joined
- Mar 27, 2013
- Messages
- 234
Domains.co.za Sales / Client Manager
Domains.co.za is looking for talented, well-motivated individuals with a proven track record for this position. They must be able to maintain the high levels of sales and service which we currently achieve.
Job Description
At domains.co.za we give our clients the assistance they need. The Sales/Client Manager will assist in helping new clients with their correct product choices, and after sales service in offering the right advice for the right solutions. The Sales Team have excellent knowledge of all out products and are always available to our clients. In fact the entire domains.co.za team, including sales, support and accounts all have excellent and professional product knowledge and work together as a cohesive team.
If you don’t already know about domains, website hosting, SSLs, Antivirus and other related products, this position is DEFINITELY NOT for you!
Skills Required
Apply Now: https://www.domains.co.za/pages/career-opening/3
Domains.co.za is looking for talented, well-motivated individuals with a proven track record for this position. They must be able to maintain the high levels of sales and service which we currently achieve.
Job Description
At domains.co.za we give our clients the assistance they need. The Sales/Client Manager will assist in helping new clients with their correct product choices, and after sales service in offering the right advice for the right solutions. The Sales Team have excellent knowledge of all out products and are always available to our clients. In fact the entire domains.co.za team, including sales, support and accounts all have excellent and professional product knowledge and work together as a cohesive team.
If you don’t already know about domains, website hosting, SSLs, Antivirus and other related products, this position is DEFINITELY NOT for you!
Skills Required
- Must have a valid Matric
- Must have at least 2 years relevant work experience working in the internet / domains / web hosting environment
- Must be computer literate (MS Word, Excel & Outlook)
- Must have knowledge of the Internet, its protocols and terminology
- Must be able to work under pressure and achieve targets and deadlines
- Must have excellent English communication skills (both verbal and written)
- Must have excellent telephone skills and ensure appropriate action is taken relative to each call
- Must be able to pay attention to detail and provide an excellent customer service
- Must have the ability to plan, prioritise and organise their own workload, and to work comfortably within our deadlines
- Must be flexible for adhoc duties as and when required
- Must be able to build rapport with clients and ‘think on their feet’
- Must respond to all email requests within the agreed time
- Meeting KPI’s for the department and company
- Must have a minimum of 2 contactable references
- Tertiary or additional sales / customer orientated education
- Good sales track record
- Domain & hosting knowledge
- Must be reliable and punctual
- Must be honest and hard-working
- Integrity and confidentiality is a necessity
- Must be self-motivated and self-disciplined and take their responsibilities seriously
- Must want a position where their individual contribution makes an impact on the company
- Must have an ability to deal with difficult clients/situations in a patient ad friendly manner
- Applicant must be able to work in, AND with, a team of other people.
- All the normal Personal stuff we normally forget about (Neat, tidy, punctual, courteous, passionate, etc.)
- Confidence to work directly with difficult clients
Apply Now: https://www.domains.co.za/pages/career-opening/3