Domains.co.za Tier 1 Customer Technical Support

Must have at least 1-year relevant work experience working in the internet / domains / web hosting environment

Must be able to use web based applications (whm/cPanel)

Must be able to configure mail applications

Must have a valid Matric

Must be computer literate (MS Word, Excel & Outlook)

Must have advanced knowledge of the Internet and terminology

Must be able to work under pressure and achieve targets and deadlines

Must have excellent English communication skills (both verbal and written)

Must have excellent telephone skills and ensure appropriate action is taken relative to each call

Must be able to pay attention to detail and provide an excellent customer service

Must have the ability to plan, prioritise and organise their own workload, and to work comfortably within our deadlines

Must be flexible for adhoc duties as and when required

Must be able to build rapport with clients and ‘think on their feet’

Must respond to all email requests within the agreed time

Meeting KPI’s for the department and company

Must have a minimum of 2 contactable references

Tertiary or additional IT hardware or support related education

Patience

Must be reliable & punctual

Must be honest

Integrity & confidentiality is a necessity

Must be self-motivated and self-disciplined

Applicant must be able to work in AND with a team of other people.

All the normal Personal stuff we normally forget about (Neat, tidy, punctual, courteous, passionate, etc.)

Confident to work directly with clients

Domains.co.za is looking for talented, well-motivated individuals of excellence for this position. They must be able to maintain the high levels of service and accuracy which we currently achieve.: Tier 1 Customer Technical Support AgentYou will be in direct contact with our clients helping them to resolve any support issues that they may have. You will work within a team of passionate people whose goals are to maintain excellent service and to build our Domains.co.za brand further. You will be handling incoming calls, support tickets and even online support chats in order to assist our customers. We strive for efficiency, effectiveness and professionalism at all times.