Drupal Developer | Fully Remote | Long-Term Contract | R 45 - 60 000 (neg) per month (JB396)

This UK & EU based company has embraced remote work year's ago and currently has staff globally who work within their Projects, Sprint Teams and Fully Managed Services. With core values set in providing a supportive, learning environment where individuals are accountable in a goal-orientated team. The company is made up of genuinely nice people, who strive to not only make their company a great place to work but also give back to the community.
As the Drupal Developer, you will be responsible for designing, building, testing and deploying code using React Native
Minimum requirements:
Responsibilities:
- Programming skills (PHP, HTML, CSS, JS, etc.)
- Aesthetics (understanding element arrangements on the screen, the colour and font choices etc.
- The best candidates have a strong understanding of industry trends and content management systems.
- Experience with responsive and adaptive design is strongly preferred.
- An understanding of the entire web development process, including design, development and deployment, with some back-end knowledge, is preferred.
- Architect, build and maintain excellent clean code.
- Integrate third-party API's.
- Write unit and integration tests.
- Complete two-week sprints and participate in sprint retrospectives and daily standups.
- Assist with building estimates.
- Interface with clients via Slack, Zoom, and email.
- Be part of a community of Drupal developers who share knowledge and help each other as problems arise.
- Fluent with HTML5/XHTML and CSS
- Experience building user interfaces for websites and/or web applications
- Commercial experience of other technologies such as JavaScript, CSS and Single-Page Applications.
- Commercial experience of developing and supporting CMS platform, specifically Drupal
- Experience or understanding of Agile development methodologies.
- Availability for meetings with project teams and co-workers as and when needed during the working day
- The initial quality and suitability of code developed for the task’s requirements. The checking and testing of this code before handing over to QA. Regular code reviews with the Head of Development will be performed.
- Strict management of code and assets using companies code repositories.