Endpoint Security Engineer lloking for work

Good day,



I am an experienced Endpoint Security Engineer looking for immediate work and have been working in Information Security for over 12 years. The bulk of my experience has been working with Symantec Endpoint Protection, on my last project I was supporting 70 000 endpoints and the contract expired on the 30th of September 2021.



I am very experienced on Windows systems, Python scripting and other Symantec solutions. I am based in Gauteng and open to remote work. I also hold multiple certifications and looking to start immediately.



Please PM me for my updated CV.