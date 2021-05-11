Entry Level Position / Internship for CS Graduate

Hi there,



I'm a 2017 BsC Computer Science graduate based in Cape Town who decided to start their own business post finishing studies in an unrelated field. After Covid19 however the business model is no longer viable and I've been upskilling to prepare myself for positions in tech.



I'm reaching out through the powers of the internet as after 9 months, and applying for every job within my experience level, I've not had much luck and internships are few and far between.



I'm looking for any opportunity to intern/shadow/interview or even if you have some advice for someone entering a chaotic job market, I'd be so appreciative.



My personal interests are in Web Development but I'm open to any tech stack.



Not sure it's appropriate to put any personals here but happy to PM/email details to anyone.



Thanks for your time.