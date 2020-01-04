ChantalMichelle
Just received excellent Senior C# SQL Developer / Architect Candidate. JHB. Rneg. Contract coming to an end.
Candidate holds a Masters of Commerce Information Systems through Wits, B Com Information Systems – Nelson Mandela University. Skills: - Methodologies • Agile Knowledgeable • SOLID Architecture Proficient • Repository Development Pattern Proficient. Currently in banking env.
Technologies: - SQL Server, C#, MVC, WCF, LINQ, TFS, and Windows Forms, Angular, .net core, AngularJs, PHP, MySQL, GitHub, BitBucket, Azure DevOps, Azure, RabbitMQ, Azure Service Fabric. Working with various payment system like T-24, Finacle and EE. Design and build new features into Web applications built on C# and ASP.NET MVC, HTML, Angularjs, CSS and Windows Forms. As C# Developer he is involved with designing, developing, testing, and debugging new and existing features of CIMS.
E-mail for full CV: - chantalmolivier@outlook.com
