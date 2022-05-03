Fibre Splicer - CPT

Hi All,

We are looking for a fibre splice technician in Brackenfell Cape Town.

Job description
- Installations, troubleshooting, and maintaining all fibre optic systems.
- Performing premises cabling and running fibre cables to clients.
- Determining solutions to any problems and issues that are preventing the fibre systems from performing optimally.
- Working with clients and sending in reports.
- Working independently within a team environment.
- Ability to splice end clients and full networks.

Send your CV with a copy of your ID, drivers licence and references to info@crispfibre.co.za
Salary dependant on experience. Start date immediately.
 

