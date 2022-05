Fibre Splicer - CPT

Hi All,We are looking for a fibre splice technician in Brackenfell Cape Town.Job description- Installations, troubleshooting, and maintaining all fibre optic systems.- Performing premises cabling and running fibre cables to clients.- Determining solutions to any problems and issues that are preventing the fibre systems from performing optimally.- Working with clients and sending in reports.- Working independently within a team environment.- Ability to splice end clients and full networks.Send your CV with a copy of your ID, drivers licence and references to info@crispfibre.co.za Salary dependant on experience. Start date immediately.