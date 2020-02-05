Field Service Engineer - Midrand, Gauteng

  • Completed grade 12/matric certificate
  • IT Diploma or degree, N+ or CCNA (This and/or experience essential)
  • Minimum of 3 years work experience as a field service engineer/technician
  • Experience in the repair and maintenance of both PC’s and printers (HP devices)
  • Windows and application installation experience.
  • Excellent communication skills (English) verbal and written
  • Have a valid unencumbered Class B driver's license (non-negotiable)
  • Must have own reliable vehicle (non-negotiable)
  • Must be willing to travel nationally
Basic salary is negotiable based on current salary and expectations
Car allowance
company cellphone
provident fund
risk benefits
medical aid
Training opportunities

Applications can be sent to hr.southafrica@hemmersbach.com on or before 14 February 2020
 
