Field Service Engineer - Midrand, Gauteng

- Completed grade 12/matric certificate
- IT Diploma or degree, N+ or CCNA (This and/or experience essential)
- Minimum of 3 years work experience as a field service engineer/technician
- Experience in the repair and maintenance of both PC’s and printers (HP devices)
- Windows and application installation experience.
- Excellent communication skills (English) verbal and written
- Have a valid unencumbered Class B driver's license (non-negotiable)
- Must have own reliable vehicle (non-negotiable)
- Must be willing to travel nationally
Car allowance
company cellphone
provident fund
risk benefits
medical aid
Training opportunities
Applications can be sent to hr.southafrica@hemmersbach.com on or before 14 February 2020
Last edited: