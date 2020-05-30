Field Support Engineer/ IT Support techincians Freelance group

T

tacshangwa

New Member
Joined
Oct 17, 2018
Messages
6
Hie guys,

I just want to create a group of freelance it technicians, during this hard times i have found it difficult to find jobs. if possible we can share contact as to which companies are looking for technicians. just for clarify i have worked with diffirent copanies such as Verizon business, NTT, internet solution, Avaso and also field-engineer app. All this companies are international companies looking for local technician. Please feel free to post other companies that are looking for technicians.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top