Field Support Engineer/ IT Support techincians Freelance group

Hie guys,



I just want to create a group of freelance it technicians, during this hard times i have found it difficult to find jobs. if possible we can share contact as to which companies are looking for technicians. just for clarify i have worked with diffirent copanies such as Verizon business, NTT, internet solution, Avaso and also field-engineer app. All this companies are international companies looking for local technician. Please feel free to post other companies that are looking for technicians.