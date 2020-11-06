Foreigner findind a developer job

A

alongakeke

New Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2020
Messages
2
Hello ,I am a Software Engineer from Tanzania with two years working experience working as a full stack developer with the Java/Springboot stack and React .
Its hard to find a stable job back here due to the small IT sector.

So I am asking ,do some SA companies sponsor workers to move to SA for working,where do I find them.?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top