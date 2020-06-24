Fortigate Engineer - Cape Town

Role: Fortigate Engineer
Salary Bracket: R25k - R30k pm
Location: Cape Town
Specific skills required include Firewall and Content Management solutions, including DLP, SMTP and Web.

Experience:
Experience in Fortigate Firewall technology required
Knowledge of security principles, standards and techniques
Technical understanding of DNS, Networks, Firewalls and Load Balancers

Beneficial Experience:
Any other firewall technology

Contact Details: ryan@pureplacements.co.za mobile: +27834439745
 
