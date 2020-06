Fortigate Engineer - Cape Town

Role: Fortigate EngineerSalary Bracket: R25k - R30k pmLocation: Cape TownSpecific skills required include Firewall and Content Management solutions, including DLP, SMTP and Web.Experience:Experience in Fortigate Firewall technology requiredKnowledge of security principles, standards and techniquesTechnical understanding of DNS, Networks, Firewalls and Load BalancersBeneficial Experience:Any other firewall technologyContact Details: ryan@pureplacements.co.za mobile: +27834439745