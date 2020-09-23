Freelance Angular Dev Needed

Hi long-time forum member with a new account here. :)

We are looking for an Angular developer to join our team to help build a web app for one of our existing products. You will be working remotely with a great bunch of people from SA and abroad.

If you have solid current experience with Angular, RxJS, Firebase and the Google Cloud Platform please send me a PM and we can get the conversation started.
 
