Hi!





I’ve worked with Odoo ERP for quite some time, and I understand how crucial it is to have the right support for setup and ongoing maintenance. Setting up Odoo Enterprise on a cloud server, implementing customizations, and providing long-term support is essential for ensuring everything runs smoothly.





It’s important to find a freelancer with experience in cloud server setups and Odoo-specific customizations. I’d recommend ensuring they have good familiarity with the specific modules you’re using, as Odoo can be quite flexible but also a bit complex depending on your business needs.





Good luck with your search! Let me know if you need any tips on what to look for in a good Odoo freelancer or how to set up a proper support plan.