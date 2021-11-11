Front-end Developer

A strong portfolio​

Basic knowledge of Python​

2+ Years' work experience as an Angular 2.

2+ Years' experience working with TypeScript, CSS, HTML, and writing cross-browser compatible code.

Sound knowledge of Rest Web Services.

Good Bootstrap knowledge.

Good Google Material Design knowledge.

Good understanding of basic data structure including but not limited to models and JSON objects.

Previous experience with source control.

Critical thinker and good problem-solver.

Excellent communication skills.

Designing and developing user interfaces for web apps using Angular best practices

Developing application code and unit tests in Angular, Javascript Technologies, and Restful Web Services

Adaptive user interface for modern internet applications using cutting-edge front-end technologies

Collaborate, pull and review Git requests and repositories

Conducting performance tests

Consulting with the design team

Write user manual documentation

Ensuring high performance of applications and providing support

Solve technical problems around web application system design, performance, scalability, and system/product stability

Share your knowledge about new technologies with the team and facilitate the implementation of such technologies across projects

Understand user experience

This role will be well suited to someone who likes to sharpen their pencils and sketch out visual solutions as well as getting their hands dirty with some code.You’ve tinkered with close to almost all front-end frameworks and have naturally advanced through every iteration of CSS processors out there. Bootstrap and grid systems, as well as developing layouts for apps have become muscle memory. You’re not afraid to pick up or plug into, existing backend technologies where needed in order to assist in bringing your top-notch front end to life. Implementing lightweight supporting libraries which breathe life into static layouts, adding that “shine” and “charisma”, gives satisfaction and peace to your self-being.You cherish your standards though. Nothing gets in the way of neatly written code. You’re a great communicator and have mastered the art of interfacing with teammates over Email and Slack. You possess above-average time management skills. You have a great personality with a sense of humour.To apply, please send your CV and cover letter to