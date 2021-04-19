Front-end Software Engineer | Sandton, Johannesburg

WhiteRaven
Recruitment Link
Company Rep
- Joined
- May 25, 2015
- Messages
- 479
Front-End Software Engineer (JB694)
Location: Sandton, Johannesburg
Salary: R50 - 100 000 per month (Negotiable)
This leading organisation in the healthcare sector is looking for a unique Software Engineer who will form part of a team that will be creating cutting edge software for the healthcare industry.
Responsibilities:
- Produce high-quality software that is well-designed, maintainable, unit tested, code reviewed and checked regularly for continuous integrations.
- Design, build and maintain usable web applications.
- Work with an international team to turn vision into reality.
- Design solutions that are innovative and scalable, with exceptional performance.
- Collaborate with team members to come up with the best solutions for the product design.
- At least 5 years work experience in front end development
- Experience in healthcare and/or other high availability real-time systems.
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science (or equivalent)
- At least 1 to 2 years experience the following:
- React
- React Hooks
- TypeScript
- Redux
- Styled Components