Front-end Software Engineer | Sandton, Johannesburg

WhiteRaven

WhiteRaven

Recruitment Link
Company Rep
Joined
May 25, 2015
Messages
479
JB694.jpg

Front-End Software Engineer (JB694)
Location: Sandton, Johannesburg
Salary: R50 - 100 000 per month (Negotiable)

This leading organisation in the healthcare sector is looking for a unique Software Engineer who will form part of a team that will be creating cutting edge software for the healthcare industry.

Responsibilities:
  • Produce high-quality software that is well-designed, maintainable, unit tested, code reviewed and checked regularly for continuous integrations.
  • Design, build and maintain usable web applications.
  • Work with an international team to turn vision into reality.
  • Design solutions that are innovative and scalable, with exceptional performance.
  • Collaborate with team members to come up with the best solutions for the product design.
Experience:
  • At least 5 years work experience in front end development
  • Experience in healthcare and/or other high availability real-time systems.
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science (or equivalent)
  • At least 1 to 2 years experience the following:
    • React
    • React Hooks
    • TypeScript
    • Redux
    • Styled Components
Please visit www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php to apply or email angie@kontak.co.za
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top