Frontend Developer (contract)

InTheWild
Senior Member
- Joined
- Sep 4, 2012
- Messages
- 643
Role: Frontend & UI Developer
Location: Remote
Duration: +-3 Months (with possible extension)
Starting: ASAP
Rate: Negotiable on rate
Tech Stack: HTML/CSS/JS, React.js, Next.js, TailwindCSS
We are a startup looking for a person that can assist with Frontend development for our new SAAS product. Some AWS experience would be great.
The FE developer will have the responsibility of taking the wireframes & brand pack and create a new responsive website from the start. It’s only frontend work as the backend is already in development.
Please DM me if interested or for more details..
Location: Remote
Duration: +-3 Months (with possible extension)
Starting: ASAP
Rate: Negotiable on rate
Tech Stack: HTML/CSS/JS, React.js, Next.js, TailwindCSS
We are a startup looking for a person that can assist with Frontend development for our new SAAS product. Some AWS experience would be great.
The FE developer will have the responsibility of taking the wireframes & brand pack and create a new responsive website from the start. It’s only frontend work as the backend is already in development.
Please DM me if interested or for more details..