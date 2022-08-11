Frontend Developer (contract)

Role: Frontend & UI Developer

Location: Remote

Duration: +-3 Months (with possible extension)

Starting: ASAP

Rate: Negotiable on rate

Tech Stack: HTML/CSS/JS, React.js, Next.js, TailwindCSS



We are a startup looking for a person that can assist with Frontend development for our new SAAS product. Some AWS experience would be great.



The FE developer will have the responsibility of taking the wireframes & brand pack and create a new responsive website from the start. It’s only frontend work as the backend is already in development.



Please DM me if interested or for more details..