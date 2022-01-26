We are looking for a Frontend React / Angular Web Developer with a min 1 year working experience in using React or Angular, HTML5, CSS and JavaScript.
You will be responsible for developing a web based front end of an existing system. Majority of the front end will involve charts and data being displayed.
Technical requirements:
- JavaScript
- React or Angular (at least one - very important)
- HTML5 (very important)
- JSON (very important)
- Mobile Responsive Styling (very important)
- FusionCharts or similar charting package (beneficial as entire project will be based on charts and data)
- 2+ years working experience
- Experience with translating UI & UX designs into HTML, CSS and Javascript websites, with a focus on user experience and usability.
- Use sound development practices to build a solid product while iterating quickly.
- CSS/SCSS
- Git
- Have an excellent sense of design sense and attention to detail.
- Must be able to speak Afrikaans and English fluently.
Work Location: will be based in Pretoria, with option to work from home after a few months
Salary: Market related for mid level front end developer.
Position type: Permanent position
Start date: As soon as you are available.
If you are up for a challenge, send your CV to jyhetpos@gmail.com