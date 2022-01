JavaScript

React or Angular (at least one - very important)

HTML5 (very important)

JSON (very important)

Mobile Responsive Styling (very important)

FusionCharts or similar charting package (beneficial as entire project will be based on charts and data)

2+ years working experience

Experience with translating UI & UX designs into HTML, CSS and Javascript websites, with a focus on user experience and usability.

Use sound development practices to build a solid product while iterating quickly.

CSS/SCSS

Git

Have an excellent sense of design sense and attention to detail.

Must be able to speak Afrikaans and English fluently.

We are looking for a Frontend React / Angular Web Developer with a min 1 year working experience in using React or Angular, HTML5, CSS and JavaScript.You will be responsible for developing a web based front end of an existing system. Majority of the front end will involve charts and data being displayed.Work Location: will be based in Pretoria, with option to work from home after a few monthsSalary: Market related for mid level front end developer.Position type: Permanent positionStart date: As soon as you are available.If you are up for a challenge, send your CV to jyhetpos@gmail.com