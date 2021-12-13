Full Stack .NET Developer - Independent Contractor

Full Stack .NET Developer – Independent Contractor (JB1376)
Remote for individuals living in South Africa
£3 – 3 500 (R63 – 73 000) per month
Duration: 12 months with possibility of extension

With a focus on full stack development in the Financial sector this Development company established over nine years ago in the UK has perfected the "work from home" model and has grown a global remote team. All employees work on a contractual basis but enjoy perks such as 25 days leave per year, 2 hours per week free time for you to focus on any personal activity.

Candidates will be required to complete an online assessment.

Minimum Requirements
  • Experience in .NET Framework 4.7+ / Core and Microsoft SQL Server
  • Winforms / WPF
  • Windows Services / MSMQ / IBM WebSphere MQ
  • Enterprise information systems architecture
  • Excellent command of English
  • Able to work UK office hours
Desirable skills:
  • Experience with Amazon Web Services
  • Iterative and agile SDLCs
  • Design Patterns – Object oriented / functional programming
  • Dapper ORM
Duties and responsibilities
  • Responsible for designing, building, testing and deploying code using .NET technologies
  • Propose solutions for provided business requirements, optimisation and adjusting the design to standards and patters existing in company products.
  • Developing the designed and agreed changes within the applications
  • Working in collaboration with the Solution Design team, Quality Assurance and Production Support.

Please email CV to recruit@kontak.co.za and quote JB1376 in the subject line
For full job description & to apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php
 
