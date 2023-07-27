Full stack .Net developer - Work from home

Project_Balance
Based in Austin, TX, Project Balance is a consulting firm specializing in web applications, data warehousing and data visualizations. Project Balance is growing and we are looking for a skilled and creative full stack .Net developer that can work well with a distributed team.
Start Date: Immediate / ASAP
Hours: Full-time contract, 8-hour work day, 5 days a week. 20 days annual leave + public holidays
Work location: Your home office
Remuneration: USD $50 000 + per annum depending on experience. Can be ZAR or USD based.
You will be responsible for building scalable, full stack applications and modular components. The candidate must have experience designing software architecture in a modern .Net environment in conjunction with a relational SQL database back end.
What You Will Be Doing
Please send your resume to: careers@projectbalance.com
What You Will Be Doing
- Design and develop solutions with the Microsoft .Net stack and Azure services for PC and mobile devices
- Collaborate with a multi-disciplinary team
- Write technical specifications
- Write scalable code for .NET web, mobile and console software applications
- Review and debug .NET applications
- Deploying functional web, mobile and console applications
- Write software and application technical documentation and operating procedures
- 5+ years’ experience with Microsoft .Net, MS SQL Server, and Visual Studio development environment
- Experience as a full stack developer, with knowledge of front end and back-end development
- Proficient with web front-end development including JavaScript / typescript, HTML5, CSS, responsive Bootstrap, etc.
- Experience developing and debugging complex business applications using C#
- Experience with version control and code management (Git, Github, Devops)
- Good verbal and written communication skills
