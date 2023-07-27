Full stack .Net developer - Work from home

Design and develop solutions with the Microsoft .Net stack and Azure services for PC and mobile devices

Collaborate with a multi-disciplinary team

Write technical specifications

Write scalable code for .NET web, mobile and console software applications

Review and debug .NET applications

Deploying functional web, mobile and console applications

Write software and application technical documentation and operating procedures

5+ years’ experience with Microsoft .Net, MS SQL Server, and Visual Studio development environment

Experience as a full stack developer, with knowledge of front end and back-end development

Proficient with web front-end development including JavaScript / typescript, HTML5, CSS, responsive Bootstrap, etc.

Experience developing and debugging complex business applications using C#

Experience with version control and code management (Git, Github, Devops)

Good verbal and written communication skills

Based in Austin, TX, Project Balance is a consulting firm specializing in web applications, data warehousing and data visualizations. Project Balance is growing and we are looking for a skilled and creative full stack .Net developer that can work well with a distributed team.Immediate / ASAPFull-time contract, 8-hour work day, 5 days a week. 20 days annual leave + public holidays: Your home office: USD $50 000 + per annum depending on experience. Can be ZAR or USD based.You will be responsible for building scalable, full stack applications and modular components. The candidate must have experience designing software architecture in a modern .Net environment in conjunction with a relational SQL database back end.We work with a diverse set of international clients in the public and private sector. We're a relatively small but growing team of software architects, developers and data warehouse experts. We develop bespoke systems and design solutions for system integration. In addition to working on existing systems, you will have the opportunity to play a meaningful role in the design of systems including picking the software components, framework and design patterns.