Fully Remote C# Full Stack Developer

C# Full Stack Developer (JB701)

Location: Fully remote role for candidates living in South Africa

Salary: £2 800 per month (R55 000.00)



Your job will be to support multiple complex C# web applications in the financial space. There are no deadlines in this role, we have a constant feed of items we need to work on, the pace of the work is relaxed.



This job varies in technologies/architectures/frameworks which requires a broad skill set and willingness to learn some new technologies. The total number of applications we support is about 8, originally written by different teams. For this we usually spread the knowledge evenly in the team and keep a large knowledge base in the form of Confluence along with the original project documentation and functional specs in hand.



The supported applications are usually modern, up-to-date, written within 2 years and continuously maintained since, there are virtually no legacy code or obscure technologies.



This role is mainly for support (bug fixes and small features). We work in a Kanban team with a size of 6-8 people.



The company has a flat structure and there is direct contact with the client on daily standups and on slack, no middle-layer management in the way of communication.



Required Skills & Experience

C# - both .NET and .NET Core

Angular (6+)

Microsoft SQL

Microsoft Azure

CI/CD

Git

Good English communication skills

Desirable Skills and Experience

NodeJS

Google AppScript

Azure DevOps

Additional information:

This is a full time contract. There will be a three month initial trial period to ensure all parties are happy with the role and the fit.

You can go offline and spend 2 hours of your work time every week on any activity that serves your mental or physical health (e.g. going for a walk/jogging, playing video games, go shopping, etc.)You will get 25 days paid annual Leave per annum and sick pay

Remote only - Our client has never had and will never have an office

No time logging or tracking - just be available on Slack! You are free to interrupt your work if you need to sort out something as long as you don’t overdo it.