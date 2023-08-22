Fully remote mid to senior front-end dev required (Angular, Bootstrap 5, C#)

MattTensis
New Member
- Joined
- Aug 22, 2023
- Messages
- 1
An exciting opportunity awaits you at Tensis. We are a registered Australian based company in the legal document automation space. We are looking for a mid to senior level front-end developer, a team player with a keen eye on getting things done and must have a can do attitude. This offer is fully remote with a monthly salary of R50k to R80k per month depending on experience. If hired, the job will commence on a contract basis with potential for a permanent position in the future. Please send you CV to matt@tensis.com if you wish to apply.
Job Description:
We are seeking a skilled Front-End Developer to join our dynamic team and contribute to the development of cutting-edge web applications. The ideal candidate should have a strong foundation in front-end technologies, with a focus on Angular, Bootstrap 5, SCSS, HTML, and TypeScript. In addition to these primary skills, knowledge of technologies such as C#, SQL Server, Web API, Azure, and Azure DevOps will be highly beneficial.
Primary Responsibilities:
Primary Requirements:
Secondary Requirements:
Qualifications:
Job Description:
We are seeking a skilled Front-End Developer to join our dynamic team and contribute to the development of cutting-edge web applications. The ideal candidate should have a strong foundation in front-end technologies, with a focus on Angular, Bootstrap 5, SCSS, HTML, and TypeScript. In addition to these primary skills, knowledge of technologies such as C#, SQL Server, Web API, Azure, and Azure DevOps will be highly beneficial.
Primary Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, develop, and maintain responsive web applications using Angular, Bootstrap 5, SCSS, HTML, and TypeScript.
- Translate UI/UX designs into functional user interfaces while ensuring the best possible performance and user experience.
- Write clean, maintainable, and well-documented code that adheres to industry standards and best practices.
- Implement and maintain front-end architecture, ensuring scalability and reusability of components.
- Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and advancements in front-end development and bring new ideas to the team.
- Must be highly agile and able to context switch with ease.
- Must be a team player with the common goal of getting software in front of the users.
Primary Requirements:
- Solid experience with Angular framework, including components, services, and modules.
- Proficiency in SCSS (Sass) for styling web applications.
- Strong understanding of HTML5 and CSS3 and Bootstrap 5.
- Proficient in TypeScript and its latest features.
- Experience with responsive and mobile-first design principles.
- Familiarity with version control systems, particularly Git.
Secondary Requirements:
- Knowledge of C# programming language for potential collaboration with back-end developers.
- Familiarity with SQL Server and the ability to write basic queries.
- Understanding of RESTful Web API development and integration.
- Exposure to Microsoft Azure cloud services.
- Experience with Azure DevOps for continuous integration and deployment pipelines.
- Ability to work in an Agile/Scrum development environment.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent experience).
- Proven track record of delivering high-quality front-end solutions.
- Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
- Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.
- Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.