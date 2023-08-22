Fully remote mid to senior front-end dev required (Angular, Bootstrap 5, C#)

M

MattTensis

New Member
Joined
Aug 22, 2023
Messages
1
An exciting opportunity awaits you at Tensis. We are a registered Australian based company in the legal document automation space. We are looking for a mid to senior level front-end developer, a team player with a keen eye on getting things done and must have a can do attitude. This offer is fully remote with a monthly salary of R50k to R80k per month depending on experience. If hired, the job will commence on a contract basis with potential for a permanent position in the future. Please send you CV to matt@tensis.com if you wish to apply.

Job Description:

We are seeking a skilled Front-End Developer to join our dynamic team and contribute to the development of cutting-edge web applications. The ideal candidate should have a strong foundation in front-end technologies, with a focus on Angular, Bootstrap 5, SCSS, HTML, and TypeScript. In addition to these primary skills, knowledge of technologies such as C#, SQL Server, Web API, Azure, and Azure DevOps will be highly beneficial.

Primary Responsibilities:
  1. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, develop, and maintain responsive web applications using Angular, Bootstrap 5, SCSS, HTML, and TypeScript.
  2. Translate UI/UX designs into functional user interfaces while ensuring the best possible performance and user experience.
  3. Write clean, maintainable, and well-documented code that adheres to industry standards and best practices.
  4. Implement and maintain front-end architecture, ensuring scalability and reusability of components.
  5. Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and advancements in front-end development and bring new ideas to the team.
  6. Must be highly agile and able to context switch with ease.
  7. Must be a team player with the common goal of getting software in front of the users.

Primary Requirements:
  1. Solid experience with Angular framework, including components, services, and modules.
  2. Proficiency in SCSS (Sass) for styling web applications.
  3. Strong understanding of HTML5 and CSS3 and Bootstrap 5.
  4. Proficient in TypeScript and its latest features.
  5. Experience with responsive and mobile-first design principles.
  6. Familiarity with version control systems, particularly Git.

Secondary Requirements:
  1. Knowledge of C# programming language for potential collaboration with back-end developers.
  2. Familiarity with SQL Server and the ability to write basic queries.
  3. Understanding of RESTful Web API development and integration.
  4. Exposure to Microsoft Azure cloud services.
  5. Experience with Azure DevOps for continuous integration and deployment pipelines.
  6. Ability to work in an Agile/Scrum development environment.

Qualifications:
  1. Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent experience).
  2. Proven track record of delivering high-quality front-end solutions.
  3. Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
  4. Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.
  5. Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top