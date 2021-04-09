Fully Remote React Native Developer | Legal Platforms

WhiteRaven
Remote React Native Developer (JB671)
Location: Remote for individuals living in South Africa
Salary: £2 150 - 2 500 (R42 - 50 000) per month
Minimum contract duration: Six months
Our UK based client has staff in various territories on a full-time contractual basis in a fully remote capacity. Contract period is a minimum of 6 months and potentially ongoing as their clients projects and development requirements evolve.
The current requirement is for a React Native Developer to work with one of their clients in the financial space working on existing legal platforms as subject matter experts. You would be responsible for designing, building, testing and deploying code using React Native.
Skills and Experience:
- A specialism in React Native
- At least 3 year’s experience of React Native development
- Excellent communication skills.
- Excellent problem-solving skills.
- Strong English language skills.
- Work as part of a small team to build React Native iOS / Android applications for FullStack clients.
- Architect, build and maintain excellent React Native applications with clean code.
- Implement pixel perfect UI's that match designs.
- Implement clean, modern, smooth animations and transitions that provide an excellent user experience.
- Integrate third-party API's.
- Write unit and integration tests.
- Release applications to IOS and Google Play stores.
- Work with native modules when required.
- Complete two week sprints and participate in sprint retrospectives and daily standups.
- Assist with building estimates.
- Interface with clients via Slack, Zoom, and email.
- Track your time throughout the day
- Work with modern tools including Jira, Slack, GitHub, Google Docs, etc.
- Be part of a community of React Native developers who share knowledge and help each other as problems arise.
- Commercial experience of other technologies such as JavaScript, CSS and Single-Page Applications.
- Commercial experience of developing and supporting CMS platform, specifically Drupal
- Experience or understanding of Agile development methodologies.
- Availability for meetings with project teams and co-workers as and when needed during the working day.
- The initial quality and suitability of code developed for the task’s requirements. The checking and testing of this code before handing over to QA. Regular code reviews with the Head of Development will be performed.
- Strict management of code and assets using companies code repositories.
- This is a full time contract. There will be a three month initial trial period to ensure all parties are happy with the role and the fit.
- You can go offline and spend 2 hours of your work time every week on any activity that serves your mental or physical health (e.g. going for a walk/jogging, playing video games, go shopping, etc.)You will get 25 days paid annual Leave per annum and sick pay
- Remote only - Our client has never had and will never have an office
- No time logging or tracking - just be available on Slack! You are free to interrupt your work if you need to sort out something as long as you don’t overdo it.