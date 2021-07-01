Google Data Analytics Certificate vs UCT Data Science with Python

Good day,

I was wondering if people in the industry could compare the two certificates for me in terms of the job market?

I know most companies will want an IT qualification and it's going to be hard finding an entry-level position without an IT qualification. I come from an ARTS background, but will be doing a postgrad in business. I want to get into data analytics. I would like to add courses that would make me marketable in that field.

Is it worth paying the money for the UCT short course? Will employers favour UCT over the Google certificate or are they both worth very little in the eyes of an employer? Long term goal is to get into the machine learning/UX field which hopefully my psych background will be looked on a little more favourably.

I'm trying to avoid going back to undergrad to do a B.SC in IT, but Idk in today's market are entry-level positions only open to those with IT degrees?
 
Data science and data analytics are fairly far apart. If I were you, I'd look at Azure certs. Good place to start and fairly inexpensive.
For machine learning, you'll want advanced mathematics or CS degrees. Healthy doses of statistics are welcome. UX is an entirely different ballgame all together.
 
Good day,

thank you for your post. I realize even though they sound the same they are actually different positions, but whether it's data analytics or data science it will count in my favour when I apply for postgraduate qualifications. Right now I'm just looking at the easiest entry point. I will look at Azure Certs.

UX research is a long-term goal. I'm adding or hoping to add statistics courses for NDP and I'm in discussions with universities to add them.

Oh and the reason I mentioned the UCT course is that it has python right in the name and a lot of the entry-level positions I've been looking at asks for python.
 
In our stack, Python doesn't feature in any way, shape or form amongst our data analysts. Our data scientists, MLOps engineers and data engineers however, do need Python to varying degrees.

Will I personally hire someone as a data scientist without advanced mathematics qualifications (engineers and similar are included here), ideally at a post grad level? No.
Will I do the same for a data analyst? Yes.
Do our UX guys have anything to do with data science or analytics? No.
 
