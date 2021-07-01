Google Data Analytics Certificate vs UCT Data Science with Python

Good day,



I was wondering if people in the industry could compare the two certificates for me in terms of the job market?



I know most companies will want an IT qualification and it's going to be hard finding an entry-level position without an IT qualification. I come from an ARTS background, but will be doing a postgrad in business. I want to get into data analytics. I would like to add courses that would make me marketable in that field.



Is it worth paying the money for the UCT short course? Will employers favour UCT over the Google certificate or are they both worth very little in the eyes of an employer? Long term goal is to get into the machine learning/UX field which hopefully my psych background will be looked on a little more favourably.



I'm trying to avoid going back to undergrad to do a B.SC in IT, but Idk in today's market are entry-level positions only open to those with IT degrees?