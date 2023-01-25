Graduate QA Tester wanted

There are many opportunities for learning/growth. Pay is well above average in my opinion. Plenty of benefits. Remote work from home or office (Offices in PTA and Midrand)/ Hybrid.

Hi allThe company I work at is looking for a Graduate QA Tester hopefully to start from February.Preference for recently graduated degree holders or degree holders with less than 1 year experience.Min requirements:Degree in Informatics/Computer Science/IT/Computer engineering or similar etcAdvantageous:1. Background in manufacturing processes2. Experience with ERP solutions2. Experience with software testing (Manual + Automated - Selenium)3. Experience with Agile using JIRA/Confluence etc. (From university group work or work-related experience).Please send me a message if interested.