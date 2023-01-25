Graduate QA Tester wanted

Star_22
Active Member
- Joined
- Aug 3, 2017
- Messages
- 52
Hi all
The company I work at is looking for a Graduate QA Tester hopefully to start from February.
Preference for recently graduated degree holders or degree holders with less than 1 year experience.
Min requirements:
Degree in Informatics/Computer Science/IT/Computer engineering or similar etc
Advantageous:
1. Background in manufacturing processes
2. Experience with ERP solutions
2. Experience with software testing (Manual + Automated - Selenium)
3. Experience with Agile using JIRA/Confluence etc. (From university group work or work-related experience).
Please send me a message if interested.
The company I work at is looking for a Graduate QA Tester hopefully to start from February.
Preference for recently graduated degree holders or degree holders with less than 1 year experience.
- There are many opportunities for learning/growth.
- Pay is well above average in my opinion.
- Plenty of benefits.
- Remote work from home or office (Offices in PTA and Midrand)/ Hybrid.
Min requirements:
Degree in Informatics/Computer Science/IT/Computer engineering or similar etc
Advantageous:
1. Background in manufacturing processes
2. Experience with ERP solutions
2. Experience with software testing (Manual + Automated - Selenium)
3. Experience with Agile using JIRA/Confluence etc. (From university group work or work-related experience).
Please send me a message if interested.
Last edited: