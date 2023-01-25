Graduate QA Tester wanted

Hi all

The company I work at is looking for a Graduate QA Tester hopefully to start from February.

Preference for recently graduated degree holders or degree holders with less than 1 year experience.
  1. There are many opportunities for learning/growth.
  2. Pay is well above average in my opinion.
  3. Plenty of benefits.
  4. Remote work from home or office (Offices in PTA and Midrand)/ Hybrid.

Min requirements:
Degree in Informatics/Computer Science/IT/Computer engineering or similar etc


Advantageous:
1. Background in manufacturing processes
2. Experience with ERP solutions
2. Experience with software testing (Manual + Automated - Selenium)
3. Experience with Agile using JIRA/Confluence etc. (From university group work or work-related experience).

Please send me a message if interested.
 
