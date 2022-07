Group Senior Developer Role available

Group Senior Developer (JB1977)Kempton Park, JohannesburgNegotiableDuration: PermanentOverviewLooking for a passionate Senior Developer with a good understanding of Business Analysis and application integration who is highly analytical and result orientated to join our teamMinimum Requirements:BCom/BSc IT or similarMinimum 8 years’ experience in a similar position within industry or related industriesWorking under pressure and problem solving skillsBI Tools development (eg Qlik)Azure & Web developmentSoftware development ( ASP.NET , MVC, C#, Web API, etc)Enterprise Content Management (knowledge of DocuWare, Sharepoint)Database management MS SQL & SSRSSyspro add on development using Business ObjectsERP systems experienceSystems integration and workflowsDuties:Analyzing and modifying various existing software programs as well as designing, constructing and testing end-user applications to meet user needs - all through software programming languagesOwn technical and delivery of software applications, ensuring robust, scalable solutions – with the support of the digital solutions architect to develop appropriate technical solutionsIdentifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modificationsWriting and implementing efficient codeLeading an agile software development process, responsible for delivering first class digital user experiences, building content management solutions, e-commerce, and bespoke web applicationsDevelop points of view on various aspects of software development, including best practices and emerging technologies, acting as a thought leaderGather requirements, understand the specifications and evaluate the systems that are in place, working closely with stakeholders to deliver the right solutionWorking closely with digital solutions architect, ensure that new solutions fit into the existing enterprise architecture from a technical, business, risk, user and other perspectives