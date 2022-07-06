Group Senior Developer Role available

Jamie Klopper
Group Senior Developer (JB1977)
Kempton Park, Johannesburg
Negotiable
Duration: Permanent
Overview
Looking for a passionate Senior Developer with a good understanding of Business Analysis and application integration who is highly analytical and result orientated to join our team
Minimum Requirements:
BCom/BSc IT or similar
Minimum 8 years’ experience in a similar position within industry or related industries
Working under pressure and problem solving skills
BI Tools development (eg Qlik)
Azure & Web development
Software development (ASP.NET, MVC, C#, Web API, etc)
Enterprise Content Management (knowledge of DocuWare, Sharepoint)
Database management MS SQL & SSRS
Syspro add on development using Business Objects
ERP systems experience
Systems integration and workflows
Duties:
Analyzing and modifying various existing software programs as well as designing, constructing and testing end-user applications to meet user needs - all through software programming languages
Own technical and delivery of software applications, ensuring robust, scalable solutions – with the support of the digital solutions architect to develop appropriate technical solutions
Identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications
Writing and implementing efficient code
Leading an agile software development process, responsible for delivering first class digital user experiences, building content management solutions, e-commerce, and bespoke web applications
Develop points of view on various aspects of software development, including best practices and emerging technologies, acting as a thought leader
Gather requirements, understand the specifications and evaluate the systems that are in place, working closely with stakeholders to deliver the right solution
Working closely with digital solutions architect, ensure that new solutions fit into the existing enterprise architecture from a technical, business, risk, user and other perspectives
#Jobs #work #hybridOppertunity #SeniorDev #Syspro #Applications #ERP #Developer #BI #Azure
