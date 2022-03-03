Hiring: C# .Net - Azure Developer | DevOps Engineer

WhiteRaven
C# .Net - Azure Developer | DevOps Engineer (JB1595)
Midrand, Johannesburg
R50 000 – R80 000 per month (negotiable)
Duration: Permanent OR Freelance OR Independent Contractor
Hybrid OR onsite OR remote
In a constantly evolving industry, our client has successfully implemented a support and consulting service with a vision of business and technological improvement, agility and customer centered innovation. Having partnered with leading technology brands, they bring cloud transformation solutions to organisations around South Africa.
This role requires a C# .Net Developer with a key focus on Azure to optimize legacy applications, speed up time-to-market, improve the quality of software and embrace an agile way of work.
Minimum Requirements:
To apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php
Minimum Requirements:
- C# (5+ years)
- .Net Core Framework (5+ years)
- Azure SDK’s
- Azure PowerShell
- Azure CLI
- Data storage options and data connections
- API’s app authentication and authorization
- Container deployment
- Performance tuning
To apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php