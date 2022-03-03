Hiring: C# .Net - Azure Developer | DevOps Engineer

C# .Net - Azure Developer | DevOps Engineer (JB1595)
Midrand, Johannesburg
R50 000 – R80 000 per month (negotiable)
Duration: Permanent OR Freelance OR Independent Contractor
Hybrid OR onsite OR remote

In a constantly evolving industry, our client has successfully implemented a support and consulting service with a vision of business and technological improvement, agility and customer centered innovation. Having partnered with leading technology brands, they bring cloud transformation solutions to organisations around South Africa.

This role requires a C# .Net Developer with a key focus on Azure to optimize legacy applications, speed up time-to-market, improve the quality of software and embrace an agile way of work.

Minimum Requirements:
  • C# (5+ years)
  • .Net Core Framework (5+ years)
  • Azure SDK’s
  • Azure PowerShell
  • Azure CLI
  • Data storage options and data connections
  • API’s app authentication and authorization
  • Container deployment
  • Performance tuning
Please email CV to recruit@kontak.co.za and quote JB1595 in the subject line
To apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php
 
