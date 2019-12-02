I am a linux engineer looking for work

Hi all

I am linux sys admin with more than 10 years , working experience on various Linux Platforms ,i am looking for a job in joburg ,please guys any leads would be appreciated
 
What type of job are you looking for? More linux admin work? Or would something like devops strike your fancy?
 
at this point anything even devops will be welcome
Maybe learn to type with punctuation and proper sentences, before asking for a job on a public forum. Also a lot more detail would be required for anyone stumbling randomly across your post to even consider looking twice at it.
 
Even if I were looking for a Linux sys admin and came across this post, I would keep looking.

You've given us very little detail and not really answered any questions.
 
Better but not quite there yet.

It's Linux for one.

It's I with a capital.

Also, it's Johannesburg, not joburg.

If you put this amount of care into doing your job I would never want to work with you in any capacity.
 
Better but not quite there yet.

It's Linux for one.

It's I with a capital.

Also, it's Johannesburg, not joburg.

If you put this amount of care into doing your job I would never want to work with you in any capacity.
I don't they they really give a crap tbh.
 
I don’t think anything will rise for anyone with this level of nerding.
Oh, I was once in a room with him and the guy next to me asked him a question mentioning Linux (sans-GNU), and he really did freak the f@&k out. :). It’s a real sore point with him.
 
