Inbound Sales Representative - CPT

Overview:​

Job Description:​

Roles & Responsibilities:​

Attending to inbound Sales Calls, Messages, Emails and Social Media posts

Advising client of best possible internet connectivity solution

Assisting with completion of Client Contracts

Capturing of inbound stock

Liaising with clients & various departments regarding client installations etc

Scheduling and assigning equipment to installations

Provide basic IT Support and/or accounting info to clients as required

Creating basic social media posts



Working Hours:​

Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm (only 4 days in the week) and;

One weekday after-hours Support (on the off day in the week) is a compulsory requirement from 5pm to 9pm. (Remote only via our chat system) and;

One 6-hour shift per weekend remote support (on a rotation basis)

Personality​

Honest

Well-articulated and has a vibrant telephonic persona

Self driven

Able to work without supervision

Good organizational skills and ability to multitask

Great problem solving skills and self-motivated

Have good interpersonal skills as he/she will interact with customers and colleagues from various

departments and executive levels

Qualifications​

Matric Certificate

Previous sales experience in an ISP/IT environment will be advantageous

Experience​

A background in sales/customer support

Have strong administrative processes and has a proficiency in Excel

Have an understanding of ISP’s and be able to answer internet related questions

Able to create social media posts on various platforms

Remuneration​

R8,000 per month CTC

Apply by:​

Emailing your CV’s to: recruit@kryptonweb.co.za

Kindly include the reference SAL21 in the subject field

Applications closing date: 13th October 2021

We are looking for a dedicated, honest, hard-working individual to work in our ISP/IT environment. The person will be the primary contact for all incoming messages/telephone calls. The position is office bound and based in Epping, Cape TownAttending to inbound General and Sales Calls and/or Messages and routine office tasks including completion of customer contracts. The candidate will be required to liaise and schedule work with both technical teams and end users. The candidate will be required to provide basic ISP Support and must have a reliable internet connection at home with a Desktop/Laptop for after-hours support.