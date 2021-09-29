Inbound Sales Representative - CPT

Overview:
We are looking for a dedicated, honest, hard-working individual to work in our ISP/IT environment. The person will be the primary contact for all incoming messages/telephone calls. The position is office bound and based in Epping, Cape Town
Job Description:
Attending to inbound General and Sales Calls and/or Messages and routine office tasks including completion of customer contracts. The candidate will be required to liaise and schedule work with both technical teams and end users. The candidate will be required to provide basic ISP Support and must have a reliable internet connection at home with a Desktop/Laptop for after-hours support.
Roles & Responsibilities:
- Attending to inbound Sales Calls, Messages, Emails and Social Media posts
- Advising client of best possible internet connectivity solution
- Assisting with completion of Client Contracts
- Capturing of inbound stock
- Liaising with clients & various departments regarding client installations etc
- Scheduling and assigning equipment to installations
- Provide basic IT Support and/or accounting info to clients as required
- Creating basic social media posts
Working Hours:
- Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm (only 4 days in the week) and;
- One weekday after-hours Support (on the off day in the week) is a compulsory requirement from 5pm to 9pm. (Remote only via our chat system) and;
- One 6-hour shift per weekend remote support (on a rotation basis)
Personality
- Honest
- Well-articulated and has a vibrant telephonic persona
- Self driven
- Able to work without supervision
- Good organizational skills and ability to multitask
- Great problem solving skills and self-motivated
- Have good interpersonal skills as he/she will interact with customers and colleagues from various
departments and executive levels
Qualifications
- Matric Certificate
- Previous sales experience in an ISP/IT environment will be advantageous
Experience
- A background in sales/customer support
- Have strong administrative processes and has a proficiency in Excel
- Have an understanding of ISP’s and be able to answer internet related questions
- Able to create social media posts on various platforms
Remuneration
Apply by:
- Emailing your CV’s to: recruit@kryptonweb.co.za
- Kindly include the reference SAL21 in the subject field
- Applications closing date: 13th October 2021