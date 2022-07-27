Intermediate C#/ASP.NET dev required for remote contracting project

We are in need of an intermediate C#/MVC/Razor developer to augment capacity for a project. This is a remote contracting position that will ideally require full time effort. The project is estimated to start somewhere in August and last for 9 months to maybe a year.



The project is a typical web-based line of business app hosted on Azure with SQLDB / Domain / WebAPI / MVC&Razor front end. I could be convinced to use another front-end stack, but we need to support this long-term and are currently more comfortable with MVC Razor; but open to suggestion re mainstream front-end stack.



The client will provide the visual design guidelines so no artistic skills essential.



We are big into design patterns, SOLID principles, clean design, TDD, etc. and we will be using that extensively.



The person we are looking for needs to:

- Be a self-starter

- Communicate well in English/Afrikaans



Possess the following skills:

- C# at least intermediate level (understanding interfaces, OOP, etc)

- HTML/CSS at least intermediate level

- MVC/Razor/other front-end stack at least intermediate level. Ideally have some examples of sites already developed

- Understand REST APIs as the backend will be purely API-driven

- Understand authentication and authorisation in the context of this use case

- Ideally be familiar with Semantic Types / design patterns / SOLID principles. If not, we will mentor you

- Ideally be familiar with TDD using MSTest. If not, we will mentor you in adopting test-driven design & development

- SQL-Server and SQL at intermediate level

- Comfortable with GIT

- Comfortable with at least .NET Core as we will be using .NET6 / VS2022



Rate is from R250/h depending on level, competence, versatility, etc. Negotiable if you are a rock-star.