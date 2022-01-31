Intermediate Full Stack Developer

Company in JHB have an opening:
The position is for a self-driven and strategic thinking Intermediate C# .NET Developer who enjoys a hands-on role solving complex problems. Your core role will be to:
Advantageous:
ATTRIBUTES:
PM me your CV's if interrested.
- Support and maintain new and existing software, writing code primarily in C#
- Design, develop and maintain quality reusable, efficient and reliable code based on SOLID principles.
- Design and build databases.
- Identify bottlenecks, bugs and develop solutions to these problems.
- Assist and support Design and the QA teams during the various stages of the development lifecycle.
- Develop enhancements and fix bugs on existing products while identifying bottlenecks and develop solutions to these problems.
- Assist in performing Alpha Testing on all developments.
- Communicate directly with peers, managers, and IT support while leading development to a completed and successful solution.
- Teach, upskill, and develop Junior Developers when need arises.
- IT Degree
- At least 3+ years’ relevant experience.
- C# and MS SQL Server.
- OOP Architecture.
- Experience with Web API/RESTful Services (SOAP).
- Experience working with databases.
- XML and JSON
- LINQ and Entity Framework.
- Unit Testing.
- Azure experience
- ASP.Net Core.
- Good understanding of N-Tier Development.
- SOA Architecture.
- Test-Driven Development.
- JavaScript libraries and frameworks (ReactJS).
- HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript and industry Front-end technologies.
- Work hard, play hard and positive attitude.
- Great problem-solving skills.
- Ability to pick up technologies quickly and learn new skills.
- Can work independently and be a flexible, self-motivated team player.
