Intermediate Full Stack Developer

Company in JHB have an opening:

The position is for a self-driven and strategic thinking Intermediate C# .NET Developer who enjoys a hands-on role solving complex problems. Your core role will be to:

  • Support and maintain new and existing software, writing code primarily in C#
  • Design, develop and maintain quality reusable, efficient and reliable code based on SOLID principles.
  • Design and build databases.
  • Identify bottlenecks, bugs and develop solutions to these problems.
  • Assist and support Design and the QA teams during the various stages of the development lifecycle.
  • Develop enhancements and fix bugs on existing products while identifying bottlenecks and develop solutions to these problems.
  • Assist in performing Alpha Testing on all developments.
  • Communicate directly with peers, managers, and IT support while leading development to a completed and successful solution.
  • Teach, upskill, and develop Junior Developers when need arises.
REQUIREMENTS:
  • IT Degree
  • At least 3+ years’ relevant experience.
  • C# and MS SQL Server.
  • OOP Architecture.
  • Experience with Web API/RESTful Services (SOAP).
  • Experience working with databases.
  • XML and JSON
  • LINQ and Entity Framework.
  • Unit Testing.

Advantageous:
  • Azure experience
  • ASP.Net Core.
  • Good understanding of N-Tier Development.
  • SOA Architecture.
  • Test-Driven Development.
  • JavaScript libraries and frameworks (ReactJS).
  • HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript and industry Front-end technologies.

ATTRIBUTES:
  • Work hard, play hard and positive attitude.
  • Great problem-solving skills.
  • Ability to pick up technologies quickly and learn new skills.
  • Can work independently and be a flexible, self-motivated team player.

PM me your CV's if interrested.
 
