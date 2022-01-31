Intermediate Full Stack Developer

Support and maintain new and existing software, writing code primarily in C#

Design, develop and maintain quality reusable, efficient and reliable code based on SOLID principles.

Design and build databases.

Identify bottlenecks, bugs and develop solutions to these problems.

Assist and support Design and the QA teams during the various stages of the development lifecycle.

Develop enhancements and fix bugs on existing products while identifying bottlenecks and develop solutions to these problems.

Assist in performing Alpha Testing on all developments.

Communicate directly with peers, managers, and IT support while leading development to a completed and successful solution.

Teach, upskill, and develop Junior Developers when need arises.



IT Degree

At least 3+ years’ relevant experience.

C# and MS SQL Server.

OOP Architecture.

Experience with Web API/RESTful Services (SOAP).

Experience working with databases.

XML and JSON

LINQ and Entity Framework.

Unit Testing.

Azure experience

ASP.Net Core.

Good understanding of N-Tier Development.

SOA Architecture.

Test-Driven Development.

JavaScript libraries and frameworks (ReactJS).

HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript and industry Front-end technologies.

Work hard, play hard and positive attitude.

Great problem-solving skills.

Ability to pick up technologies quickly and learn new skills.

Can work independently and be a flexible, self-motivated team player.

Company in JHB have an opening:The position is for a self-driven and strategic thinking Intermediate C# .NET Developer who enjoys a hands-on role solving complex problems. Your core role will be to:REQUIREMENTS:AdvantageousATTRIBUTES:PM me your CV's if interrested.