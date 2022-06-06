Intermediate React JS dev - Fully remote

D

DevForOffshore

Company Representative
Company Rep
Joined
Jan 20, 2017
Messages
3
Our US client is investing in the new Web by creating an immersive user experience.
We are looking for a dev who has the following profile.

Requirements
  • IT Diploma / Degree
  • 1-2 years experience in React JS, developing games or web-based 3d audio/video projects
  • Knowledge of Babylon.js or Three.js
Salary is market related adjusted with personal qualifications.

Please send your CV in PM.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top