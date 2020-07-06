iOS Developer 3+ years experience

Ryan Innes
Senior Member
- Joined
- Nov 30, 2011
- Messages
- 544
Location: Capetown, South Africa
Salary: R420k - R600k pa based on skills and experience.
Key skills and experience required as listed by client:
• iOS Developer with 3 years+ experience
• Objective C/Swift
• Managing API''''s
• Knowledge of the SOLID principles (Clean code)
• OO concepts
• Software design patterns
• Good problem-solving skills
• Continuous integration
• Data structures and algorithms
• iOS Native Development – Swift/Objective C (mobile specific)
• jQuery, MVC, Bootstrap, AngularJS, .Net Core, Web API, DB, MySql & web service experience preferable
• Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect to back-end services
• Ionic 1 to 3 / cross-platform Native/hybrid development preferable
• GIT
Please note: due to the current COVID-19 pandemic all our staff are currently working from home. Applicants must have a high-speed internet connection at home, as well as a quiet space to work.
Applicants must be available for an interview at our offices in Muizenberg, Cape Town, and must hold valid South African passports or work permits.
To apply please email ryan@pureplacements.co.za
Salary: R420k - R600k pa based on skills and experience.
Key skills and experience required as listed by client:
• iOS Developer with 3 years+ experience
• Objective C/Swift
• Managing API''''s
• Knowledge of the SOLID principles (Clean code)
• OO concepts
• Software design patterns
• Good problem-solving skills
• Continuous integration
• Data structures and algorithms
• iOS Native Development – Swift/Objective C (mobile specific)
• jQuery, MVC, Bootstrap, AngularJS, .Net Core, Web API, DB, MySql & web service experience preferable
• Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect to back-end services
• Ionic 1 to 3 / cross-platform Native/hybrid development preferable
• GIT
Please note: due to the current COVID-19 pandemic all our staff are currently working from home. Applicants must have a high-speed internet connection at home, as well as a quiet space to work.
Applicants must be available for an interview at our offices in Muizenberg, Cape Town, and must hold valid South African passports or work permits.
To apply please email ryan@pureplacements.co.za