ISP Support desk agent

Duties and Responsibilities

Mikrotik knowledge a MUST (MTCNA, MTCWE highly beneficial)

Understanding of how the internet works(IP configs, DNS, etc)

Wireless configurations (Mikrotik, UBNT, SIAE, Ligowave, Alcoma)

Email setup and support(POP, Exchange, Microsoft 365)

Basic VoIP knowledge(3CX beneficial)

Basic Computer and networking knowledge(A+,N+ beneficial)

FNO portal knowledge(Vumatel, DFA, Metrofibre, Openserve, etc)

Valid Driver’s License and own transport

Be able to work Shifts and weekend support every 3rd weekend

Critical and out of the box thinking

Wireless/Fibre ISP based in Alberton is seeking a Desktop Support Engineer to join their team.The Desktop Support Engineer must be able to demonstrate professionalism in all aspects when dealing with clientele.His/her job description entails dealing with telephone calls as well as helpdesk tickets in a timely manner without breaching SLA times.Tasks involve providing support to customers with internet, VoIP or email related problems.Assist field technicians with more complex configurations and highsite maintenance.Monitoring of wireless network and power outages via monitoring software.Candidate is expected to be reliable, deal with all aspects in the utmost professionalism and be able to handle high volume support requests.Salary: R12000-R15000 per month CTC.