JOB DESCRIPTION for IT Infrastructure Administrator
Introduction
Debtsource (Pty) Ltd is offering employment to an IT Infrastructure Administrator based at the offices in Blackheath. The company provides outsourced credit management services and the applicant can visit our website at www.debtsource.co.za for more details.
The employee should have completed Matric, and preferably an A+ or N+ IT, or similar qualification, and should have at least three years’ experience in providing IT and infrastructure support. Applicants from all race groups are welcome to apply and applicants will not be penalised for age.
Initial training will be provided with particular focus on Debtsource specific systems, as well as ongoing training relating IT processes and duties.
Job Description
Requirements:
Computer literacy – Excel, Word, Outlook essential.
Good verbal and written communication skills at all levels.
Must be able to function independently and efficiently under pressure.
Customer Service orientation – the position requires the individual to deal daily with IT queries from internal staff and external clients, and the candidate should be able to do so patiently and efficiently.
Organizational skills
Excellent work standards and neatness with attention to detail.
The candidate may be required to work specific hours to ensure continual staff support
The ability to think logically when troubleshooting a problem
The employee shall be engaged as an IT Infrastructure Administrator and in this regard the duties shall include, but not necessarily be limited to:
Assisting staff with any desktop or laptop queries they may have from time to time, as it relates to any hardware or Debtsource specific software issues, including Pastel, Debtman, SharePoint, DS-Docs & remote desktop
Dealing with infrastructure issues as it relates to any infrastructure problems at Debtsource, including globes, bathrooms, breakdowns, printers, scanners, etc.
Maintaining a daily checklist of Debtsource systems, to anticipate faults
Converse with all levels of management to obtain concise and accurate information
Information extraction from Debtsource internal system where applicable
Assist the IT department with all admin tasks
Such other tasks as may be delegated from time to time
Applicants may forward their CV’s to dgaffney@debtsource.co.za