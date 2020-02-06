JOB DESCRIPTION for IT Infrastructure Administrator

Introduction

IT Infrastructure Administrator





Job Description

Computer literacy – Excel, Word, Outlook essential.​

Good verbal and written communication skills at all levels.​

Must be able to function independently and efficiently under pressure.​

Customer Service orientation – the position requires the individual to deal daily with IT queries from internal staff and external clients, and the candidate should be able to do so patiently and efficiently.​

Organizational skills​

Excellent work standards and neatness with attention to detail.​

The candidate may be required to work specific hours to ensure continual staff support​

The ability to think logically when troubleshooting a problem​

IT Infrastructure Administrator

Assisting staff with any desktop or laptop queries they may have from time to time, as it relates to any hardware or Debtsource specific software issues, including Pastel, Debtman, SharePoint, DS-Docs & remote desktop​

Dealing with infrastructure issues as it relates to any infrastructure problems at Debtsource, including globes, bathrooms, breakdowns, printers, scanners, etc.​

Maintaining a daily checklist of Debtsource systems, to anticipate faults​

Converse with all levels of management to obtain concise and accurate information​

Information extraction from Debtsource internal system where applicable​

Assist the IT department with all admin tasks​

Such other tasks as may be delegated from time to time​