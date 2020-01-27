RSM SA
We are currently looking for an IT Manager for the Johannesburg office. The IT Manager is expected to work for all of the entities, country wide, that the IT Department is involved in. Below is a guideline of the role and responsibilities, qualifications and requirements.
ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Lead large IT projects, including the design and deployment of new IT systems and services
- Monitor performance of IT systems to determine cost and productivity levels, and to make recommendations for improving the IT infrastructure
- Help define IT infrastructure strategy, architecture, and processes
- Analyse business requirements by partnering with key stakeholders across the organization to develop solutions for IT needs
- Assess vendors and develop test strategies for new hardware and software
- Troubleshoot hardware and software issues related to internal IT
- Running regular checks on network and data security
- Developing and implementing IT policy and best practice guides for the organisation
- Conducting regular system audits
- Overseeing and determining timeframes for major IT projects including system updates, upgrades, migrations and outages
- Managing and reporting on allocation of IT budget
- Identifying opportunities for team training and skills advancement
- Manage IT staff by recruiting, training and coaching employees, communicating job expectations and appraising their performance
- Ensure security of data, network access and backup systems
- Preserve assets, information security and control structures
- Prepare cost benefits analysis reports when upgrades are necessary, continuously analysing vendors to ensure they offer the best possible service and value for company needs
- Develop and execute disaster procedures, and maintain data backups
- Assist in the planning and implementation of additions, deletions and major modifications to the supporting infrastructure company-wide.
- Cybersecurity Annual Testing
- Establish IT policies regarding operational procedures and ensure compliance.
- Establish strategies for risk mitigation and contingency planning.
- Plan and schedule project guidelines and goals while ensuring timelines are met.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Degree in IT Management beneficial
- MCSE, MCSA
- CEH Beneficial
- ITIL
- Project Management
- 10 years of experience working in IT operations/support/consulting/management with proven working experience as an IT manager or similar position
- Experience leading and managing large IT projects and rolling out IT infrastructures across various technologies
SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES
- Attention to detail i.e. accuracy essential.
- Assertiveness
- Sense of urgency
- Ability to self-prioritize, work under pressure and meet deadlines.
- High energy level.
- Good judgment.
- Excellent interpersonal skills and communication skills.
- Managerial ability
- Excellent working knowledge of computer systems, security, network and systems administration, databases and data storage systems, and phone systems
- Strong critical thinking and decision-making skills
- Firm grasp on IT infrastructure and operations best practices
- Knowledge on Cybersecurity and its application
- Knowledge on Cloud Applications
- Strong understanding of the corporate IT environment
- Strong understanding of security best practices in the enterprise environment
- Flexibility, adaptability and initiative
- Knowledge and functional understanding of:
- Sophos Suite of Products
- Zoom
- Hyper-V Replication
- Microsoft Cloud Certifications
- CaseWare
- GreatSoft
- SQL Management
- Pastel Partner, Evolution & Sage 300
- N-central
- Bit locker
- MailStore
- IIS
- HTTPS Certificate Management
- VLAN and Switching
- Firewall Management – Cyberoam and Sophos
- Remote Desktop Services
- WAN Management
- Office 365 and Hybrid Cloud
- Microsoft Exchange
- Active Directory, AD,DNS, DHCP
CONTACT US
To apply for this role, please send your CV with a cover letter to Phelokazi Nyangane at Phelokazi.Nyangane@rsmza.co.za. Should you not hear from us within four weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.