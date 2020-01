IT MANAGER

ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Lead large IT projects, including the design and deployment of new IT systems and services

Monitor performance of IT systems to determine cost and productivity levels, and to make recommendations for improving the IT infrastructure

Help define IT infrastructure strategy, architecture, and processes

Analyse business requirements by partnering with key stakeholders across the organization to develop solutions for IT needs

Assess vendors and develop test strategies for new hardware and software

Troubleshoot hardware and software issues related to internal IT

Running regular checks on network and data security

Developing and implementing IT policy and best practice guides for the organisation

Conducting regular system audits

Overseeing and determining timeframes for major IT projects including system updates, upgrades, migrations and outages

Managing and reporting on allocation of IT budget

Identifying opportunities for team training and skills advancement

Manage IT staff by recruiting, training and coaching employees, communicating job expectations and appraising their performance

Ensure security of data, network access and backup systems

Preserve assets, information security and control structures

Prepare cost benefits analysis reports when upgrades are necessary, continuously analysing vendors to ensure they offer the best possible service and value for company needs

Develop and execute disaster procedures, and maintain data backups

Assist in the planning and implementation of additions, deletions and major modifications to the supporting infrastructure company-wide.

Cybersecurity Annual Testing

Establish IT policies regarding operational procedures and ensure compliance.

Establish strategies for risk mitigation and contingency planning.

Plan and schedule project guidelines and goals while ensuring timelines are met.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Degree in IT Management beneficial

MCSE, MCSA

CEH Beneficial

ITIL

Project Management

10 years of experience working in IT operations/support/consulting/management with proven working experience as an IT manager or similar position

Experience leading and managing large IT projects and rolling out IT infrastructures across various technologies

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

Attention to detail i.e. accuracy essential.

Assertiveness

Sense of urgency

Ability to self-prioritize, work under pressure and meet deadlines.

High energy level.

Good judgment.

Excellent interpersonal skills and communication skills.

Managerial ability

Excellent working knowledge of computer systems, security, network and systems administration, databases and data storage systems, and phone systems

Strong critical thinking and decision-making skills

Firm grasp on IT infrastructure and operations best practices

Knowledge on Cybersecurity and its application

Knowledge on Cloud Applications

Strong understanding of the corporate IT environment

Strong understanding of security best practices in the enterprise environment

Flexibility, adaptability and initiative

Knowledge and functional understanding of: Sophos Suite of Products Zoom Hyper-V Replication Microsoft Cloud Certifications CaseWare GreatSoft SQL Management Pastel Partner, Evolution & Sage 300 N-central Bit locker MailStore IIS HTTPS Certificate Management VLAN and Switching Firewall Management – Cyberoam and Sophos Remote Desktop Services WAN Management Office 365 and Hybrid Cloud Microsoft Exchange Active Directory, AD,DNS, DHCP



CONTACT US

We are currently looking for an IT Manager for the Johannesburg office. The IT Manager is expected to work for all of the entities, country wide, that the IT Department is involved in. Below is a guideline of the role and responsibilities, qualifications and requirements.To apply for this role, please send your CV with a cover letter to Phelokazi Nyangane at Phelokazi.Nyangane@rsmza.co.za . Should you not hear from us within four weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.