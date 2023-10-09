wwalser
About the jobOutsourced CFO is looking for an IT Manager to oversee the IT department, manage the IT support engineer(s) to meet IT requirements and to ensure the security of OCFO’s IT infrastructure at all times.
Reporting directly to the Director of Operations.
Job responsibilities will include, among other:
- IT Management
- Oversee the entire IT function of OCFO including hardware standardisation
- Ensure all security measures are in place to ensure protection of OCFO’s physical and electronic data environment
- Ensure IT downtime is limited at all times within acceptable KPAs
- Ensure continuous development and growth of the IT environment
- Leadership
- Manage the IT support engineer(s) to ensure deliverables are met within given timeframes
- Lead the team, setting the goals and pace while raising up leaders and building relational capital internally
- Racial candor discussions - provide constructive feedback to direct reports to contribute to their leadership development & growth journey
- Providing IT support
- Assist with team members’ daily IT requirements that exceeds the capabilities of the IT support engineers
- Have an accurate knowledge of all IT software being utilised within the OCFO environment
- Run and oversee OCFO online events from a technical perspective via Zoom
- Equipment management and setup
- Keep track of IT equipment and allocation of spares
- Monitor amount of spares and ensure we have minimum stock quantity at all times
- Purchase stock when levels dip below the acceptable level
- Receive and check quality of spare equipment
- Actively engage with the talent acquisition team in order to forecast IT equipment needs to keep in line with the organisation’s growth
- Oversee receiving and checking quality of new IT equipment
- Format and setup of new equipment based on OCFO protocols
- On- and off-board of new team members onto equipment and exiting members for re-purpose as needed
- Improve OCFO IT protocols as and when needed to remain relevant
- Security
- Review and action IT security vulnerabilities
- Ensure all equipment meets the set security standards
- Review and improve IT security policies as and when needed based on the organisational growth and IT security concerns
- Capital expenditure budget management
- Report on budget requirements to the Director of Operations
- Manage the capital expenditure budget with reference to all IT equipment purchasing
Characteristics of the ideal candidate
- Leadership & assertiveness
- Teamwork & problem solving
- Ambition & self-actualisation
- Planning & independence
- Attention to detail & reality testing
- Project management
- Budget management
- In-depth understanding of online security
- G-suite administration experience
- Python knowledge would be advantageous, however not compulsory
- Family first
- Integrity matters
- Switched on Thinking
- Excellence in everything
- Growth and success
Head Office: Cape Town City Centre, Western Cape
Permanent Contract - Subject to a three-month probation period.
Starting Date: 15 January 2024 or as soon as possible
To apply, follow the link: https://bit.ly/3T1OMcO
Closing date for application: 10 November 2023
If you do not hear from our team within 3 weeks from the closing date, please accept the vacancy application unsuccessful.