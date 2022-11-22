IT Security Intern/Contract

I have a company looking for someone interested at starting a career in the IT Security field. The company basically has an opportunity for Junior IT person that is currently willing to work on a part-time/contract basis. All product training is provided and as implementation projects become available then they would use the engineer on a per contract basis.
That is bsically all the information I have at present, please contact me via DM for further details.
