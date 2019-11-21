IT Support Engineer

TheTechCompany1019
Nov 21, 2019
1
We are expanding and looking for a suitable candidate to join our team. You will be required to have a minimum of 2-year experience with the following;
The selected applicant will be working both in the office & visiting clients, so a valid drivers licence is required. Additionally, you will need to be well spoken & presented as it is a client facing position.
Salary between 7500-9500 depending on experience and knowledge. To be reviewed after 3 months.
- TCP/IP Networking both LAN & basic WAN
- Setup of ADSL & Fibre Routers
- Basic Firewall understanding and knowledge
- Basic knowledge of Email protocols such as POP/IMAP/Exchange
- Understanding of Office 365 and how to add/manage clients
- Windows 7/8/8.1/10
- Windows Server SBS2007/SBS2010/2008/2012/2012R2/2016/2019
- Basic Understanding of Active Directory/DHCP/DNS/Domains
- Ability to work both alone & in a team
- Ability to work on a helpdesk with logging of all support tickets
- Ability to diagnose & troubleshoot IT problems
