IT Support Engineer

TCP/IP Networking both LAN & basic WAN

Setup of ADSL & Fibre Routers

Basic Firewall understanding and knowledge

Basic knowledge of Email protocols such as POP/IMAP/Exchange

Understanding of Office 365 and how to add/manage clients

Windows 7/8/8.1/10

Windows Server SBS2007/SBS2010/2008/2012/2012R2/2016/2019

Basic Understanding of Active Directory/DHCP/DNS/Domains

Ability to work both alone & in a team

Ability to work on a helpdesk with logging of all support tickets

Ability to diagnose & troubleshoot IT problems

We are expanding and looking for a suitable candidate to join our team. You will be required to have a minimum of 2-year experience with the following;You will also need to have previously completed an A+ & N+ course.The selected applicant will be working both in the office & visiting clients, so a valid drivers licence is required. Additionally, you will need to be well spoken & presented as it is a client facing position.Salary between 7500-9500 depending on experience and knowledge. To be reviewed after 3 months.