IT Technician (Junior)

Akesa IT Solutions is a newly established, but fast growing MSP, predominantly supporting the SME market in a wide range of managed technical solutions. We are incredibly passionate about building a brilliant team of people and place tremendous value on the importance of culture fit and ability/competence - far more so than certifications and formal knowledge.
Other Opportunities
It is worth highlighting, that if you feel this post speaks directly to you, but you are concerned about some of the specific requirements, please reach out to us any way. We are always on the lookout for great people, and not just limited to this specific role or level of seniority.
This is offer is limited to this post, as we believe that if you are on MyBroadband, you are a million times more likely to be the person we are looking for than somebody sourced from recruitment agencies or jobs websites, and as such, we welcome applications or contact from any of you!! The founders of the business have all been active forum users since the MyADSL days.
Job Description
The ideal candidate will be ambitious, have strong problem-solving skills and display an eagerness to learn and grow within the company. We are looking for somebody who is excited and passionate about technology. Someone who eats, sleeps and breathes gadgets, games and tinkering with tech. A true love and interest in the world of computers and technology will be more important than official certificates and qualifications. Customer service is a huge part of our business, and we are looking for somebody who takes pride in their work and who is passionate about delivering an exceptional customer experience.
We are looking for someone who is dynamic and energetic and looking to join a team at a fast growing MSP in Sandton. There is significant room for training and growth within the company.
Duties will include:
- Onsite and Remote Technical Support
- Working with clients directly as well as within NOC
- Working with home and SME customers
- Supporting Desktop, Managed Services and Network Environments
- Home and SME WiFi and network assessments
- Ability to work with others in a team and escalate when necessary
Requirements
- Matric
- Drivers License
- Own Reliable Car (all business travel is reimbursed on a per km basis)
- Relevant IT Certifications are beneficial, but not an absolute requirement
- Work experience is advantageous, but not an absolute requirement
- Strong problem solving ability and ability to think clearly under pressure
- Must have a genuine passion and interest in technology and computing
- Must have a basic understanding of basic networking concepts
- OSX and Linux knowledge advantageous
Employment Type
Full Time, Permanent
This position is open to ALL applicants
Location
Sandton
Availability
This vacancy is for a start date of 01 July 2020, but it is worth noting that we are ALWAYS looking for fantastic candidates.
Salary
The salary offered is market related and negotiable, and is completely dependent on the specific skillset, experience and seniority of the candidate. We are more than happy to discuss the applicable salary range with any candidates in our first interaction (pre-interview) so as not to waste anybody's time. I would like to assure you that this is not done as an attempt to undercut anybody, or to be difficult. We are more than happy to discuss this openly in a one-on-one setting.
Contact
Please will you send your CV, accompanied by a brief cover letter, to careers@akesa.co.za. Please specifically mention that you are responding to the mybroadband post, as this will significantly increase your chances.
You are also welcome to PM me or respond here if you have any questions.