Jamie Klopper
New Member
- Joined
- Jul 6, 2022
- Messages
- 4
Java Developer (JB2024)
Hybrid - Centurion, Gauteng
R900 – 1 100 000.00 per annum
Duration: Permanent
Overview
Java Developer with experience in building enterprise grade apps required to join a talented software team.
Minimum Requirements:
IT related degree or diploma
5 or more years’ Java development experience
2 or more years’ experience specific to Spring Framework
Advantageous experience/ skills:
Enterprise Java or JEE development
Angular
DevOps/CD/CI tools
Linux
AWS
Duties and Responsibilities:
Manage application development
Providing expertise throughout the full SDLC
Translate application specs into functional applications
Detect bugs and solve issues
Maintain code quality
Prepare and produce release of software components
Maintenance: Ensure all errors are resolved and eliminate reoccurrence
Please email CV to recruit@kontak.co.za and quote JB2024 in the subject line
For full JD & to apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php
Hybrid - Centurion, Gauteng
R900 – 1 100 000.00 per annum
Duration: Permanent
Overview
Java Developer with experience in building enterprise grade apps required to join a talented software team.
Minimum Requirements:
IT related degree or diploma
5 or more years’ Java development experience
2 or more years’ experience specific to Spring Framework
Advantageous experience/ skills:
Enterprise Java or JEE development
Angular
DevOps/CD/CI tools
Linux
AWS
Duties and Responsibilities:
Manage application development
Providing expertise throughout the full SDLC
Translate application specs into functional applications
Detect bugs and solve issues
Maintain code quality
Prepare and produce release of software components
Maintenance: Ensure all errors are resolved and eliminate reoccurrence
Please email CV to recruit@kontak.co.za and quote JB2024 in the subject line
For full JD & to apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php