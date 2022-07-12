Java Developer (JB2024)

Java Developer (JB2024)

Hybrid - Centurion, Gauteng

R900 – 1 100 000.00 per annum

Duration: Permanent



Overview

Java Developer with experience in building enterprise grade apps required to join a talented software team.



Minimum Requirements:

IT related degree or diploma

5 or more years’ Java development experience

2 or more years’ experience specific to Spring Framework



Advantageous experience/ skills:

Enterprise Java or JEE development

Angular

DevOps/CD/CI tools

Linux

AWS



Duties and Responsibilities:

Manage application development

Providing expertise throughout the full SDLC

Translate application specs into functional applications

Detect bugs and solve issues

Maintain code quality

Prepare and produce release of software components

Maintenance: Ensure all errors are resolved and eliminate reoccurrence

Please email CV to recruit@kontak.co.za and quote JB2024 in the subject line

For full JD & to apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php
 
