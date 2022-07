Java Developer (JB2024)

Advantageous experience/ skills:

Hybrid - Centurion, GautengR900 – 1 100 000.00 per annumDuration: PermanentOverviewIT related degree or diploma5 or more years’ Java development experience2 or more years’ experience specific to Spring FrameworkEnterprise Java or JEE developmentAngularDevOps/CD/CI toolsLinuxAWSManage application developmentProviding expertise throughout the full SDLCTranslate application specs into functional applicationsDetect bugs and solve issuesMaintain code qualityPrepare and produce release of software componentsMaintenance: Ensure all errors are resolved and eliminate reoccurrencePlease email CV to recruit@kontak.co.za and quote JB2024 in the subject lineFor full JD & to apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php