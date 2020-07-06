Java Development Lead - MTN MADAPI

Neuk_
A neighbour of mine who works for EOH Digital had his Dev Lead resign recently and asked if I knew anyone who may be looking but I work more on ERP and APS software. I thought this the best place to spread the word so if you or anyone you know may be interested, send me a private message with your email address and I will forward on the job spec and neighbours contact details.
- Institution - EOH Digital
- Position Summary - Development Lead MTN MADAPI
- Application Information - Send me a private message with your email address and I will pass on the details.