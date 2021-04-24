Java full stack web developer - remote - mid to senior level - contract - 6+ months

Experienced full stack web java developer
This is a green-field development opportunity.
Do you want to build a full e-commerce site from scratch? Help design and architect? If you have the skill and dedication, we want you to join us.
This is a remote working opportunity for a fast growing offshore based company.
Experience required
- You should have demonstrable experience developing full-stack solutions where you were responsible or involved in the A-Z of the project.
- Disciplined approach to testing and releasing world class applications that will serve clients globally.
- Experience deploying and maintaining web applications
- Ecommerce experience a plus
- Java 8+
- PHP, symphony and doctrine a plus
- Spring Framework,
- Spring Boot
- Docker
- RESTful APIs
- JavaScript
- HTML
- CSS
- GIT
- JSON
- SQL
- Web UI development and Responsive Design
- You should also be a team player and have an eye for visual design and utility
- Any Mobile experience (hybrid or native) would be a huge plus but not required
Job Requirements
- Minimum NQF 7 - BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology , Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent
- Certification in Relevant programming will be advantageous
- Minimum of 4 years experience in java web software development