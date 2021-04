Java full stack web developer - remote - mid to senior level - contract - 6+ months

Experienced full stack web java developer​

Experience required​

You should have demonstrable experience developing full-stack solutions where you were responsible or involved in the A-Z of the project.

Disciplined approach to testing and releasing world class applications that will serve clients globally.

Experience deploying and maintaining web applications

Ecommerce experience a plus

Java 8+

PHP, symphony and doctrine a plus

Spring Framework,

Spring Boot

Docker

RESTful APIs

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

GIT

JSON

SQL

Web UI development and Responsive Design

You should also be a team player and have an eye for visual design and utility

Any Mobile experience (hybrid or native) would be a huge plus but not required

Job Requirements​

Minimum NQF 7 - BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology , Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent

Certification in Relevant programming will be advantageous

Minimum of 4 years experience in java web software development

This is a green-field development opportunity.Do you want to build a full e-commerce site from scratch? Help design and architect? If you have the skill and dedication, we want you to join us.This is a remote working opportunity for a fast growing offshore based company.send cv / linkedin / portfolio to apply@web-guy.net