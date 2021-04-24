Java full stack web developer - remote - mid to senior level - contract - 6+ months

Experienced full stack web java developer​


This is a green-field development opportunity.

Do you want to build a full e-commerce site from scratch? Help design and architect? If you have the skill and dedication, we want you to join us.

This is a remote working opportunity for a fast growing offshore based company.

Experience required​

  • You should have demonstrable experience developing full-stack solutions where you were responsible or involved in the A-Z of the project.
  • Disciplined approach to testing and releasing world class applications that will serve clients globally.
  • Experience deploying and maintaining web applications
  • Ecommerce experience a plus
  • Java 8+
  • PHP, symphony and doctrine a plus
  • Spring Framework,
  • Spring Boot
  • Docker
  • RESTful APIs
  • JavaScript
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • GIT
  • JSON
  • SQL
  • Web UI development and Responsive Design
  • You should also be a team player and have an eye for visual design and utility
  • Any Mobile experience (hybrid or native) would be a huge plus but not required

Job Requirements​

  • Minimum NQF 7 - BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology , Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent
  • Certification in Relevant programming will be advantageous
  • Minimum of 4 years experience in java web software development
send cv / linkedin / portfolio to apply@web-guy.net
 
