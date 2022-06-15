Java / MySQL / ETL Talend - Skills required

Hi There,

We are looking for a skilled resource that has the following skills:

Java
MySQL
ETL Talend

This could be on a time and material basis or based on a retainer fee, depending on the experience and skillset - but this certainly could be someone's side hustle for additional income.

Based in Rosebank, remote working applicants are welcome
 
