Java Spring Tech Leads, Snr Angular Devs & Engineering Managers

$2000 limit: company pays, it belongs to the company

$3500 limit: company pays, you repay the company over 1 year, it belongs to you

Hello fellow techiesWe find ourselves in need of all of the above.Company, based in Kenya, is in FMCG logistics. Fully remote work.Core tech: java, spring, kafka, mysql, GCP (containerisation, kubernetes, you know the stuff). Angular for the front-end which runs as a PWA.If you know your stuff and have (ideally) 8+ years experience, let's have a conversation.. As an EM you don't have to be an expert in our specific tech stack, as long as you are comfortable in any tech stack, that'll do. The focus is on people and process management while being comfortable in the dev space.Choose your own work machine with the following options:I'm a Director of Engineering at the company, so the EMs will report to me, and the devs will report to the EMs.This is my first job post so please let me know if I missed anything. Always ready to learnps:Note to recruiting agents/talent source specialists/skills acquisition gurus/etc:The company pays Kenyan rates, which is quite a bit below standard SA rates. I've had 2 agencies walk away already because of this.