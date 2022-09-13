[Jhb-Remote] Associate Automation Test Engineer

gertvanjoe said: But then again, thanks for showing me a really interesting company which I can look to apply to, because robots have my vote every time Click to expand...

That was the idea. Even though anyone can google, not everyone find the good jobs.I in fact do know quite a bit about the company, having worked for them for quite a while. My name refers to the employee referral bonus scheme I hope to make use of and the fact that I'm not very creative when it comes to names.I will admit that I don't know under which manager the product falls. Our RPA products were developed at the overseas offices and I having an SA based team work on it is quite new to me. If anyone wants to know anything I can probably find out.What I can say is that it is a good place to work with low attrition rates, good work life balance, a strong focus on enabling career progression and interesting products. For example, in addition to our usual annual leave, the whole company (or at least engineering?) recently started getting a day off each quarter.