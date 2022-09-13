[Jhb-Remote] Associate Automation Test Engineer

Referral Bonus Fouche
You want to change how work gets done. We’re here to help you make that happen. We improve the way people work through process management and automation. Since the company’s founding in 2006, our employees have helped customers and partners worldwide accelerate business results by digitally transforming workflows – thereby improving how people work.
About the role:
As our Associate Automation Test Engineer, you will work with a global team across South Africa & United States ensuring the quality of our RPA Robotic Process Automation products (RPA Central & Bot), which is deployed by over 600 customers worldwide.
Your contribution will be:
- Produce, manage, and review testing documentation
- Perform exploratory testing
- Execute integration, functional, and regression test cases
- Develop automated tests to ensure Nintex product component quality
- Liaise proactively and collaboratively with engineering team members to ensure robust and high quality features a produced
- Assist in the maintenance of help content, knowledge base articles, and release notes.
- Participate in regular development team meetings to report test execution progress and collaborate on story design and implementation.
- Liaise with the support team to resolve issues that have been escalated to the engineering and operations team.
- Be an active member of the Nintex team, contribute ideas and focus on continual improvement
To be successful we think you need:
- 6+ months experience in the test automation space, ideally experienced working with Selenium
- Experience working with C#
- BSC Computer Science Degree
How we operate:
Everyone who works at Nintex follow three core tenets to ensure we operate a highly successful and collaborative business:
- We deliver on our commitments. We focus on a few key priorities and ensure we deliver with quality every time…..on time.
- We don’t wait. If we see an issue, we fix it. If we see an opportunity to accelerate our success, we take it.
- We operate with respect and consideration. We will move fast and deliver…and, we will do it the right way.
Unleash your potential. Apply today.
