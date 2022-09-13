[Jhb-Remote] Associate Automation Test Engineer

Referral Bonus Fouche

Sep 11, 2022
grnh.se

You want to change how work gets done. We’re here to help you make that happen. We improve the way people work through process management and automation. Since the company’s founding in 2006, our employees have helped customers and partners worldwide accelerate business results by digitally transforming workflows – thereby improving how people work.

About the role:

As our Associate Automation Test Engineer, you will work with a global team across South Africa & United States ensuring the quality of our RPA Robotic Process Automation products (RPA Central & Bot), which is deployed by over 600 customers worldwide.

Your contribution will be:

  • Produce, manage, and review testing documentation
  • Perform exploratory testing
  • Execute integration, functional, and regression test cases
  • Develop automated tests to ensure Nintex product component quality
  • Liaise proactively and collaboratively with engineering team members to ensure robust and high quality features a produced
  • Assist in the maintenance of help content, knowledge base articles, and release notes.
  • Participate in regular development team meetings to report test execution progress and collaborate on story design and implementation.
  • Liaise with the support team to resolve issues that have been escalated to the engineering and operations team.
  • Be an active member of the Nintex team, contribute ideas and focus on continual improvement

To be successful we think you need:

  • 6+ months experience in the test automation space, ideally experienced working with Selenium
  • Experience working with C#
  • BSC Computer Science Degree

How we operate:

Everyone who works at Nintex follow three core tenets to ensure we operate a highly successful and collaborative business:

  • We deliver on our commitments. We focus on a few key priorities and ensure we deliver with quality every time…..on time.
  • We don’t wait. If we see an issue, we fix it. If we see an opportunity to accelerate our success, we take it.
  • We operate with respect and consideration. We will move fast and deliver…and, we will do it the right way.
At Nintex, we thrive on helping our customers and partners succeed as they leverage the industry’s best process management and automation capabilities to digitally transform a wide range of business processes. Every employee that joins Nintex is presented with a massive market opportunity to help improve the way people worldwide work as every organization needs what we provide. We have a highly collaborative culture where we focus on success through team efforts.

Unleash your potential. Apply today.

Please follow the link to apply
gertvanjoe

Apr 10, 2013
@Referral Bonus Fouche , do you know a lick about this company, do you at least have an open line of communication to the hiring manager ? With such a username, I'm not quite sure.... Everyone can Google hey, if you don't provide any value other than "click my link", all I see is spam. But then again, thanks for showing me a really interesting company which I can look to apply to, because robots have my vote every time
 
Referral Bonus Fouche

Sep 11, 2022
gertvanjoe said:
But then again, thanks for showing me a really interesting company which I can look to apply to, because robots have my vote every time
That was the idea. Even though anyone can google, not everyone find the good jobs.

I in fact do know quite a bit about the company, having worked for them for quite a while. My name refers to the employee referral bonus scheme I hope to make use of and the fact that I'm not very creative when it comes to names.

I will admit that I don't know under which manager the product falls. Our RPA products were developed at the overseas offices and I having an SA based team work on it is quite new to me. If anyone wants to know anything I can probably find out.

What I can say is that it is a good place to work with low attrition rates, good work life balance, a strong focus on enabling career progression and interesting products. For example, in addition to our usual annual leave, the whole company (or at least engineering?) recently started getting a day off each quarter.
 
