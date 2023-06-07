Job guidance

Hello everyone,



I'm seeking some guidance on applying for my next job. I recently began working as a desktop technician in the retail industry a few months ago, and currently, i have no qualifications other than studying towards my IT degree. I would greatly appreciate any suggestions on what steps I should take. I've been considering obtaining certifications like A+ and N+, but I'm uncertain about what skills and qualifications the IT job industry specifically values, especially given my limited experience.