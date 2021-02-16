Job Opportunity in Australia for .Net Developer

H

H8rlequin

Active Member
Joined
Aug 22, 2016
Messages
50
Job opportunity exists within my current employer for a .Net Developer.
Opportunity is based in Australia, lovely Adelaide. Please submit your Resume (no one knows what a CV is here) via the Seek link at the bottom.
  • Institution: Leader Computers
  • Position Summary: As per the Seek Add
  • Requirements: As per the Seek Add
  • Qualifications: As per the Seek Add
  • Salary & Benefits: Competitive and in AUD.
  • Application Information: https://www.seek.com.au/job/51355185
The company has a good track record of sponsoring work opportunities for South African's (like myself).

Please do not PM me directly, I am not employed in HR and am simply helping recruit.

Good Luck!
 
