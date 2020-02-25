Hi All,



I work for a small IT consulting company based in Centurion and I was asked to put some feelers out for a Junior cyber security specialist or someone that matches the criteria below.



Comptia Security+

Knowledge of compliance models (PCI, POPI etc.)

Knowledge \ Experience with Industry Security best practices and models

Technology Vulnerability identification and mitigation methods

Network & Server Security administration experience

Consult with the customer on identifying and implementing Security measures

Palo Alto Firewall administration

Symantec experience

Input to policy definition

Identifying gaps and consulting with internal teams



If you know someone or if you are interested please PM for more details etc.



Thanks