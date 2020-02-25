Hi All,
I work for a small IT consulting company based in Centurion and I was asked to put some feelers out for a Junior cyber security specialist or someone that matches the criteria below.
Comptia Security+
Knowledge of compliance models (PCI, POPI etc.)
Knowledge \ Experience with Industry Security best practices and models
Technology Vulnerability identification and mitigation methods
Network & Server Security administration experience
Consult with the customer on identifying and implementing Security measures
Palo Alto Firewall administration
Symantec experience
Input to policy definition
Identifying gaps and consulting with internal teams
If you know someone or if you are interested please PM for more details etc.
Thanks
