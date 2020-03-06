Junior Delphi Developer / Help Desk Consultant

We are a Software Development Company based in Milnerton, Cape Town looking for a Junior Delphi developer.
Experience is not essential but programming competence is required, Accounting knowledge would be a major advantage.
We are a rapidly growing company with plenty of growth potential for the right person.

Kindly send your CV to marc@Job-SYS.co.za
 
