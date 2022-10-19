Junior Full-Stack Dev (Asp.Net, Angular2, GCP, MSSQL)

6-12 months experience with at least some of C#, TS/JS, Asp.Net, Angular2, Any SQL (will consider applicants with no experience, see below)

Some formal training/education. A degree is nice but not essential

R16000-25000, depending on experience. The first increase will be within 6 months, if all goes well.

Four day workweek

Fully remote

When we need to do meetings, we usually do it over brunch. Rotationally, your choice of location/restaurant (We are all based in Pretoria/Centurion)

I am urgently looking for a junior developer to come aboard and join a small development team. We are providing long term support on a mature codebase and need someone to help with new feature development, ops support and some bug squashing!Requirements:Benefits:We use Google Cloud Platform for our infrastructure, and our apps are deployed with Kubernetes in a microservices architecture. We have implemented some great design patterns such as Doman Driven Design, Event Sourcing, CQRS and the Mediator Pattern - so if you need experience to kick-start or upgrade your career you will get it plenty of it here! All our full-stack devs get full ownership of their sub-projects and get creative freedom to design and implement solutions (but still under the guidance and support of a senior dev)Our process:Interview and take-home assessment, then a final interview with code-review. The take-home assessment will require that you build a backend API with C# (Asp.net). There will be a few models and controllers, and we'll ask that you implement some handlers with MediatR. We will gladly offer support and answer questions to help you achieve this. Depending on experience we may ask that you implement some unit testing and dockerization.If you have no experience, you are still welcome to apply if you feel up for the challenge of the technical assessment.Please feel free to PM! Please send your CV and GitHub